Why are flags in Colorado at half-staff?

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday to honor the passing of former Colorado Governor Richard Lamm.

Colorado’s 38th governor passed away on July 30 at the age of 85.

Lamm served as governor for more than a decade from 1975 to 1987, prior to which he served in the state senate and house.

A memorial service is scheduled for Lamm at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The service will be led by Lamm’s longtime friend and colleague, Buie Seawell. Gov. Polis will provide a welcome and former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb will deliver the eulogy.

According to the announcement, there will be a small collection of other speakers, including two of Lamm’s former students at the University of Denver. Lamm’s widow, former First Lady Dottie Lamm, will offer her personal remarks to conclude the service. Musical selections will be performed by Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors.

Governor Polis issued a proclamation declaring Aug. 31 Governor Richard Lamm Day.