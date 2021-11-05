Why are flags in Colorado at half-staff? Nov. 5

Denver , Colorado – Colorado State capitol building with American Flag at Half Mast under sunny summer day with perfect blue sky. Getty Images

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings on Friday in honor of Joes Fire Department Firefighter Larry Wyant.

Wyant tragically passed away Oct. 26 during a combine fire in a cornfield in southern Yuma County, following unpredictable and shifting winds.

Firefighter Wyant’s funeral procession will start at 12 p.m. at Kirk Fire Hall in Kirk. The procession will travel west on Highway 36 to Highway 59, and will end at Joes Fire Station. The procession map is linked here.

Funeral services for Firefighter Wyant will be held at 1 p.m. at Joes Fire Station.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Friday.