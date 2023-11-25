DENVER (KDVR) — Flags across Colorado were lowered to half-staff starting Saturday, Nov. 25, after declarations by Governor Jared Polis and President Joe Biden to honor First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter died on Nov. 19, at the age of 96 at her home in Plains, Georgia. She had entered hospice care two days earlier.

She served as the First Lady of the United States from 1977 to 1981 and was married to former President Jimmy Carter for over 77 years.

Carter, a longtime advocate for mental health issues, was diagnosed with dementia in March.

Flags on all public buildings across the state were impacted. They will stay at half-mast until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the scheduled day of Carter’s funeral.