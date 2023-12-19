DENVER (KDVR) — You may notice flags flying at half-staff across the state Tuesday, and there’s a good reason. Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all public buildings to honor Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who died Dec. 1 at the age of 93.

O’Connor was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court. She was appointed to the court in 1981 and served until she retired in 2006.

“Justice O’Connor brought Western values to the nation’s highest court and fiercely advocated for preserving freedom for all and furthering civil discourse,” Polis said in a statement after O’Connor’s death.

Polis’ order was made in tandem with President Biden’s declaration that all flags at federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor Justice O’Connor.

O’Connor’s funeral was held on Tuesday at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The flags will stay at half-staff until sunset.