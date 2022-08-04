DENVER (KDVR) —Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of the passing of U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski from Indiana.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until midnight Aug. 4.

Walorski, along with two members of her staff, were killed in a car crash on Wednesday in Indiana.

President Joe Biden released a statement, in part, on Walorski’s passing:

“We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work on the House Ways and Means Committee on which she served. She also served as co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, and my team and I appreciated her partnership as we plan for a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health this fall that will be marked by her deep care for the needs of rural America. We send our deepest condolences to her husband, Dean, to the families of her staff members, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson, who lost their lives in public service, and to the people of Indiana’s Second District who lost a representative who was one of their own.” President Joe Biden

Walorski served in Congress for over nine years.