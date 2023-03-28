DENVER (KDVR) — Three adults and three children will killed during a school shooting in Nashville on Monday. To honor and remember the victims, Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings from sunrise until sunset on Friday, March 31.

The order follows a proclamation from President Joe Biden. In the proclamation, the President states:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 27, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 31, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-seventh. Joseph R. Biden JR.

Metro Nashville Police confirmed all three children were 9 years old, identifying them as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

Authorities also identified the staff members as Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak, both 61 years old, and Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60.