DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to honor Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s passing.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, which is the day of McKean’s memorial service.

McKean died suddenly from a heart attack on Oct. 30 at his home at the age of 55, according to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

“I am devastated to hear of Minority Leader Hugh McKean’s sudden passing. A family man and a true public servant, Minority Leader McKean had a knack for making everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. Minority Leader McKean cared deeply for his constituents, always had time for a conversation or a laugh, and truly worked every day to build a better future for every Coloradan. As a dad myself, I can’t imagine the pain his children and family are feeling at this difficult time. We are sending thoughts and prayers to all of Hugh’s loved ones and take comfort knowing his legacy will be felt in Colorado for years to come,” said Governor Jared Polis.

McKean’s memorial service will start at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on Gov. Polis’ YouTube.

McKean was elected to the Loveland City Council in 2009. He served as a representative for Colorado House District 51 starting in 2016. He was elected to the Colorado House Republican Caucus in 2020.