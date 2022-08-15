EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the life of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Andrew Peery.

Peery was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 7. He was responding to a call of shots fired in the Security-Widefield area. The shooter also killed his ex-wife and then took his own life.

The funeral service for Peery will be held Monday at 11:00am at New Life Church in Colorado Springs.

Peery leaves behind a wife and two children.