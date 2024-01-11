DENVER (KDVR) — Firetrucks are generally known for their bright red color, but not in Denver.

In the Mile High City, fire trucks are either white or an almost neon, yellow-green. But why?

The Denver International Airport, which takes up some 53 square miles of land and is twice the size of Manhattan, has five fire stations and a unique fleet of emergency vehicles, all a bright yellow-green color.

According to the Denver Firefighters Museum, the color is meant to aid in visibility. That neon color of a fire truck is only found at the airport and the rest of Denver’s fire trucks and engines are white.

There are a few different stories that might explain why the rigs are white, but the Denver Firefighters Museum is not certain how or why it began. At this point, using the color is simply tradition, the museum says.

Similarly, the museum reports the iconic ‘fire engine red‘ was the most popular shade of fire truck because it was both visible and traditional, according to the museum.

A spokesperson for the museum told FOX31 about a couple of theories that could explain why Denver’s firetrucks are white.

White was an inexpensive color

One theory about why the rigs are white relates to expenses.

A museum spokesperson noted that Denver was a young city, and money might have been tight when the Denver Fire Department started as a volunteer group in 1866. White might have simply been the most affordable color.

Additionally, the spokesperson added that white may have been the default color of the first, hand-pumping draft engine that the Volunteer Hook and Ladder Co. #1 purchased in 1867. The spokesperson said it may have saved money to let it be white.

Denver FD also switched to motorized rigs in 1924, all painted white.

Strategic for visibility after the Great Fire of 1863

A fire broke out in downtown Denver in the early morning of April 19, 1863. According to the museum, the blaze destroyed more than 70 buildings and 115 businesses and became known as the Great Fire of 1863.

A majority of those buildings were built with native pine, which is especially flammable, according to the museum. After the fire, building codes changed so that buildings were required to be made with different, nonflammable materials like sandstone or brick.

The museum spokesperson said that the white color for a fire truck might have been the best option for visibility at the time, contrasting against the red sandstone and brick buildings that made Denver start to resemble a true city.

The museum noted that they do not positively know why due to a lack of written documentation.