DENVER (KDVR) — If you see buildings around Denver, the state or even the country illuminated by a green light, it’s not because people are celebrating Christmas early.

It’s part of Operation Green Light, which shows support to veterans by lighting buildings green from Nov. 6-12.

Around the Denver metro area, you may see some green lights starting Monday.

Douglas County will be glowing green this week. In Castle Rock, the Philip. S Miller Building, Wilcox Street Building and the Justice Center will all be green.

Arapahoe County will also have green lights. The county encourages residents to participate by changing a light bulb in the house to green and posting it on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“‘Operation Green Light’ shines a light on the immense sacrifices our Veterans have made,” said Commissioner Bill Holen in a press release. “We hope to see participation across the county, so our veterans know we appreciate their service and that we have their backs with supportive programs and services built specifically for them.”

This program is not just in Denver, it’s across the nation. The green light shows veterans that they are seen, appreciated and supported.

Anyone is welcome to show their support this week or even throughout the year. Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11.