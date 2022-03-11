DENVER (KDVR) — St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and celebrations are planned across the country. Have you every thought about why four-leaf clovers are considered to be good luck?

Here are five things to know about four-leaf clovers, according to Better Homes & Gardens:

Four-leaf clovers are considered rare because there are no clover plants that naturally produce four leaves. There are around 10,000 three-leaf clovers for each four-leaf clover If you find a four-leaf clover, you might find more than one. If a clover plant produces one, it’s more likely to produce another Legend has it that if you give someone else a four-leaf clover, it will double your good luck If a clover has a fourth leaf, it might be smaller or a different shade of green than the other leaves

