DENVER (KDVR) – Across the Mile High City, the remnants from Saturday’s storm are still clearly visible.

While the snow may be gone, branches and limbs still line roads and sidewalks after breaking under heavy snow.

Denver city forester Mike Swanson said that it’s also creating some confusion about who’s responsible for cleaning it up.

Simple answer: If it falls from a tree on your property or on your right-of-way, you need to pick it up.

“What we try to do is get a hold of the homeowner, ask them ‘hey can you take care of this?'” Swanson explained. “If they can’t, we tell them ‘hey we can do this service, but it will cost you.’”

Swanson said the contractors they sent charged between $400 and $600 an hour for removal.

“It’s quite a bit of money,” he said.

Swanson said trees on public property like in parks are the city’s responsibility, but trees located in the area between the road and the sidewalk are the responsibility of the homeowner.

Since Sunday, they’ve called contractors to between 70 and 80 homes to clear debris.

He said his staff is busy clearing parks, roads, and alleys, a project that could take them 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

At Vanderbilt Park, they’ve piled up branches that will eventually be turned into mulch.

“We’ll mulch all this up, and then we give it away for free to homeowners, or we’ll use it as a city,” he said. “There’s a lot of free mulch coming, and mulch is a good thing.”

If you have questions or concerns about a tree or branch that has fallen, you can call Denver’s 311 number for answers or request assistance.