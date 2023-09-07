DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will start accepting applications for the Basic Cash Assistance for Households Program.

The Denver Agency for Human Rights and Community Partnerships, through its partnership with Impact Charitable, is helping families who were ineligible for previous federal assistance during the pandemic.

“While the pandemic in its most extreme iteration may be over, there’s still an aftermath of maybe not having the resources to go to the daycare that you went to before, or you had to move because you lost your job during the pandemic,” said Atim Otii, director of the Denver Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

The program is geared toward families who couldn’t get help before because of their immigration status. The one-time, direct cash assistance of $1,000 or $1,500 — from the American Rescue Plan Act Fund — will be distributed to Denver residents who have been impacted by the pandemic and meet the following criteria:

The applicant is the head of household

Not personally eligible for federally funded public benefits

Has at least one child under 18 years of age residing in their household

Lives in a qualified census tract, OR

Has a child in their household eligible for one of the qualifying benefits programs such as Children’s Health Insurance Program (“CHIP”), Free- and Reduced-Price Lunch (“NSLP”) and/or School Breakfast (“SBP”) programs, or Head Start, OR

Has experienced housing insecurity

Households with two or more children may be eligible for an additional $500. Families can apply through Impact Charitable starting Tuesday, Sept. 12.