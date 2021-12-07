Who’s calling in threats to East High School? Reward offered

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are offering a reward for information on who’s behind a number of threats made against East High School this year.

According to the Denver Police Department, “numerous” threats were called in during schooldays from April to December.

The threats were “directed at harming students, staff and faculty members” of the school, DPD said.

“These threats have caused a significant disruption to the school environment and the nearby community,” DPD wrote in a press release.

The school is located at 1600 City Park Esplanade.

Anyone with information in the incidents could earn up to $2,000. To be eligible for the award and remain anonymous, tipsters must call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867 (STOP).