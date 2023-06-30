DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado nonprofit is collecting brand-new, sneaker-style shoes and socks to help those in the community who may be experiencing homelessness or economic disparity.

Tyger “Tyg” Taylor founded Wholly Kicks five years ago after he moved into Aurora’s East Colfax neighborhood and spoke with a man living in his alley.

“Essentially he said that you can only walk in the shoes that you’re given,” Taylor said. “It just really struck me.”

Since then, Wholly Kicks has given out 12,600 pairs of shoes in the Denver metro area.

“A lot of folks that live around here are constantly housing insecure, and a new pair of shoes is maybe $15, $20 or $30 less that they have to spend for that six months or a year, and that makes a difference,” Taylor said.

Wholly Kicks mainly works with community programs to deliver shoes to schools, refugee groups and families receiving services. However, sometimes they set up a small “shop” near parks or libraries.

“We have seen a lot of people with actual holes in the bottom of their shoes walking,” Gregory Grimes said. “It’s something that a lot of people take for granted, but everybody can’t afford a new pair of shoes.”

‘It looks like Christmas morning’

Grimes has been a recipient of Wholly Kicks shoes in the past and now helps distribute them to the community.

“We give somebody a pair of new shoes, just the look on their faces is priceless,” he said. “It looks like Christmas morning when you open a present, and every day can be Christmas when Wholly Kicks shows up.”

Wholly Kicks prides itself on its “shopping” experience, which allows community members to pick out which shoes suit them from a wide variety of colors and styles.

“We make sure the person is able to pick out the shoe that they want, not something that we just give them and say take this,” Grimes said.

The nonprofit relies solely on donations.

“It could be Vans, Converse, hiking style, running. Casual but not dressy, not open-toed, not sandals, not flip flops. Something that is good for walking,” Taylor said.

FOX31 and Metro Brokers are partnering with Wholly Kicks in July for the Kicks for Colorado campaign. You can drop off brand-new shoes and socks to Pindustry in Greenwood Village and Metro Brokers locations across the front range through July 31, 2023.