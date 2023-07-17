DENVER (KDVR) — Mike Johnston is officially the new mayor of Denver.

Johnston took the oath of office in a Monday morning ceremony at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. And on Monday night, he’s set to celebrate in a public party funded by dozens of sponsors — especially those in the world of real estate and development.

Dubbed the Denver Vibes Festival, it will be held at Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station on Monday night. The event starts at 5 p.m., with Johnston scheduled to speak at 8:45 p.m.

The event will feature 13 musical acts and around 50 local artists and vendors. To put on the show, Johnston’s inauguration committee arranged dozens of sponsors, with Amazon, Comcast and United Airlines featured most prominently on the list. Event partners include AEG Presents, Fireside at Five and Youth on Record.

FOX31 took a look at who’s forking up for the new mayor’s inauguration party. They’re grouped here according to the category to which they’re linked.

Real estate and development

Amacon, Apartment Association of Metro Denver, Associated General Contractors, Colorado Contractors Association, Continental Development Group, East West, Exdo Group Companies, Flatiron Construction, Fulenwider, Gart Properties, Gemini Rosemont, HDR, Hensel Phelps, Kentro Group, Forbes Partnership, Golub & Company, Lafayette Land, Livable Cities Studio, Menalto Development, National Association of Realtors, Nichols Partnership, Otten Johnson, Metrix, PCL

Business

Amazon, Cherry Creek Business Alliance, Colorado Auto Dealers Association, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Denver Partnership, Pepsi, RK Mechanical, Swire Coca-Cola, United Airlines

Lodging and hospitality

Airbnb, Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association, Oxford Hotel, Sage Hospitality, Skyport Companies, Union Station, Urban Farmer, Visit Denver

Unions

IBEW Local 68 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), Plumbers Local 3, MEP Alliance (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing), Pipefitters Local 208, Rocky Mountain MCA (Mechanical Contractors Association), Rocky Mountain NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association), Sprinklerfitters Local 669

Gary Community Ventures

Johnston stepped down from his job as president and CEO of Gary Community Ventures to run for the mayoral post. Inaugural sponsorships connected to the philanthropic organization include David and Debbie Younggren, as well as Rob Gary and Chris Watney.

Entertainment

AEG Presents, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, National Western Stock Show

Utilities

Comcast, Waste Management, Xcel Energy

Lobbying

Brownstein, CRL Associates

Law

Elizabeth Peros, Holland & Knight, Polsinelli, Patton Boggs

Tobacco

Altria, RJ Reynolds Tobacco, Tobacco-Free Kids

Consulting

Upstream, WSP, Taloma Group

Finance

Deloitte, FirstBank

Marketing, advertising

WK Consulting, Red Fish

Other

Superior Farms, Crown Castle, DL Investors, Farber Boys Family

FOX31 asked the mayor’s transition team for the dollar value of each donation or donation level on Monday, the day of the event.