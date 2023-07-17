DENVER (KDVR) — Mike Johnston is officially the new mayor of Denver.
Johnston took the oath of office in a Monday morning ceremony at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. And on Monday night, he’s set to celebrate in a public party funded by dozens of sponsors — especially those in the world of real estate and development.
Dubbed the Denver Vibes Festival, it will be held at Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station on Monday night. The event starts at 5 p.m., with Johnston scheduled to speak at 8:45 p.m.
The event will feature 13 musical acts and around 50 local artists and vendors. To put on the show, Johnston’s inauguration committee arranged dozens of sponsors, with Amazon, Comcast and United Airlines featured most prominently on the list. Event partners include AEG Presents, Fireside at Five and Youth on Record.
FOX31 took a look at who’s forking up for the new mayor’s inauguration party. They’re grouped here according to the category to which they’re linked.
Real estate and development
Amacon, Apartment Association of Metro Denver, Associated General Contractors, Colorado Contractors Association, Continental Development Group, East West, Exdo Group Companies, Flatiron Construction, Fulenwider, Gart Properties, Gemini Rosemont, HDR, Hensel Phelps, Kentro Group, Forbes Partnership, Golub & Company, Lafayette Land, Livable Cities Studio, Menalto Development, National Association of Realtors, Nichols Partnership, Otten Johnson, Metrix, PCL
Business
Amazon, Cherry Creek Business Alliance, Colorado Auto Dealers Association, Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Denver Partnership, Pepsi, RK Mechanical, Swire Coca-Cola, United Airlines
Lodging and hospitality
Airbnb, Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association, Oxford Hotel, Sage Hospitality, Skyport Companies, Union Station, Urban Farmer, Visit Denver
Unions
IBEW Local 68 (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers), Plumbers Local 3, MEP Alliance (Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing), Pipefitters Local 208, Rocky Mountain MCA (Mechanical Contractors Association), Rocky Mountain NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association), Sprinklerfitters Local 669
Gary Community Ventures
Johnston stepped down from his job as president and CEO of Gary Community Ventures to run for the mayoral post. Inaugural sponsorships connected to the philanthropic organization include David and Debbie Younggren, as well as Rob Gary and Chris Watney.
Entertainment
AEG Presents, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Colorado Rockies, Denver Broncos, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, National Western Stock Show
Utilities
Comcast, Waste Management, Xcel Energy
Lobbying
Brownstein, CRL Associates
Law
Elizabeth Peros, Holland & Knight, Polsinelli, Patton Boggs
Tobacco
Altria, RJ Reynolds Tobacco, Tobacco-Free Kids
Consulting
Upstream, WSP, Taloma Group
Finance
Deloitte, FirstBank
Marketing, advertising
WK Consulting, Red Fish
Other
Superior Farms, Crown Castle, DL Investors, Farber Boys Family
FOX31 asked the mayor’s transition team for the dollar value of each donation or donation level on Monday, the day of the event.