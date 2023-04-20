DENVER (KDVR) — Police need help with the investigation into who murdered an 18-year-old in a west Denver neighborhood.

On April 17 at 11:30 p.m., the Denver Police Department said 18-year-old Richard “Richie” Lovato was shot in the area of West 14th Avenue and North Meade Street. The area is in the West Colfax neighborhood north of the Paco Sánchez Park.

DPD said Lovato was taken to a local hospital where he later died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Police need help looking for leads in this murder.

Anyone with information regarding the people responsible for Lovato’s death is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers immediately. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous while still being eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.