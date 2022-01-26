Who left this sick bulldog for dead? Reward offered

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers are looking for information on the individual pictured with an American bulldog.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection is offering $2,000 for information on the location of a person last seen dropping off a critically ill dog.

Denver Animal Protection says this person left a sick bulldog for dead on Jan. 21, 2022. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

According to DAP, the person pictured dropped off a severely sick white and brown American bulldog in the after-hours kennel of the Denver Animal Shelter on Jan. 21.

The bulldog died shortly after being dropped off. DAP would like to question the individual about the situation. The person is associated with a silver Honda Odyssey with black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $2,000 reward.