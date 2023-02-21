GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Get ready to head back in time and celebrate Northern Colorado’s western heritage with the 101st annual Greeley Stampede. The stampede is just four months away, and the lineup for the 2023 SuperStars+ Concert Series has been announced.

The Greeley Stampede will start on June 22 and run through July 4 and celebrate Colorado’s western heritage with rodeos, parades, and of course music.

On Monday, the Greeley Stampede announced its concert lineup:

Flo Rida with Neon Union – June 23

Lee Brice with Ashley Cooke – June 24

To be announced – June 25

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with to-be-determined guest – June 30

Dustin Lynch with to-be-determined guest – July 1

Sam Hunt with Drew Green – July 3

The Greeley Stampede SuperStars+ concert package will include one ticket to all six concerts. Tickets will start at $120 and go on sale on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.

You can also purchase tickets for an individual show, those will be priced between $35 to $45.

The 12-day festival will also offer a PRCA rodeo series, an American bullfighting event, a demolition derby, a carnival, food, and vendors.

So grab your cowboy hats and boots and head up north for the celebration of the summer in Greeley.