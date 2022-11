DENVER (KDVR) — The Columbia Journalism Review recently created a calculator to determine how much news coverage a person would receive if they were to go missing.

CJR said the calculator was created to highlight the inconsistent coverage among missing people.

“When someone goes missing in America, the amount of press their case receives varies by their race, their sex, and their location — a systematic bias often termed “missing white woman syndrome,” CJR shared. “This website calculates your press value based on current reporting in America, to expose this bias and to advocate for change.”

CJR said that the data shows that men have a lower chance of being reported on by the press. The CJR data also shows that white people have the highest chance of being covered in the press, with Black and Hispanic people having the lowest.

We used the “Are You Press Worthy” calculator to come up with this list about people who live in Denver.

We ran the calculator for white men and women, Black men and women, Hispanic men and Women, and multi-racial men and women. Here is what the results were:

White women

Age 5: 19 news stories

Age 15: 19 news stories

Age 20: 91 news stories

Age 25: 25 news stories

Age 45: 23 news stories

Age 75: 15 news stories

White men

Age 5: 14 news stories

Age 15: 14 news stories

Age 20: 68 news stories

Age 25: 19 news stories

Age 45: 17 news stories

Age 75: 12 news stories

Black women

Age 5: 8 news stories

Age 15: 8 news stories

Age 20: 39 news stories

Age 25: 11 news stories

Age 45: 10 news stories

Age 75: 7 news stories

Black men

Age 5: 6 news stories

Age 15: 6 news stories

Age 20: 29 news stories

Age 25: 8 news stories

Age 45: 8 news stories

Age 75: 5 news stories

Hispanic women

Age 5: 7 news stories

Age 15: 7 news stories

Age 20: 31 news stories

Age 25: 9 news stories

Age 45: 8 news stories

Age 75: 5 news stories

Hispanic men

Age 5: 5 news stories

Age 15: 5 news stories

Age 20: 23 news stories

Age 25: 7 news stories

Age 45: 6 news stories

Age 75: 4 new stories

Multi-racial women

Age 5: 10 news stories

Age 15: 10 news stories

Age 20: 49 news stories

Age 25: 14 news stories

Age 45: 13 news stories

Age 75: 8 news stories

Multi-racial men

Age 5: 8 news stories

Age 15: 8 news stories

Age 20: 37 news stories

Age 25: 10 news stories

Age 45: 10 news stories

Age 75: 6 news stories

The data revealed that the biggest media coverage in Denver would go to a 20-year-old white woman the most often. The least amount of coverage would go to a 75-year-old Hispanic man, based on the calculator from CJR.