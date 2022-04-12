AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Chris Juul has been named acting chief of the Aurora Police Department after Vanessa Wilson was fired last week.

Juul became an APD officer in 2004 but began his law enforcement career nearly 30 years ago in Texas. He’s held several positions and ranks during his time with APD.

He has been a member of the SWAT team, worked in special operations, and an instructor at the academy. Juul held the rank of sergeant, lieutenant and captain before being named commander in 2020.

Juul managed the traffic unit, while he was a supervisor working in patrol and at the academy. Prior to his promotion to division chief in January 2021, he was assigned to special operations as commander. As division chief, he ran all patrol operations.

Juul has a criminal justice degree from Washburn University in Kansas and continued his education by attending the Senior Management Instruction for Policing (SMIP) and the Public Safety Leadership Development Program at the University of Denver.

He’s been a member of the Juvenile Assessment Center Board for over 3 years, APD tweeted.

The department has not provided details in the search for a new permanent chief which will take several months to fill, but it does expect to have an interim chief in 2-3 weeks.