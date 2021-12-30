Whiteout conditions close 2 entrances in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – Portions of Rocky Mountain National Park are experiencing blowing snow and whiteout conditions. The Beaver Meadows and Fall River entrances of Rocky Mountain National Park all closed.

Roads are snow packed and icy in the park, over 70 vehicles have slid off the road since Dec. 23, park officials said.

Strong winds have caused blowing snow and reduced visibility on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 75 m.p.h. and heavy snow is forecast through Saturday, according to park officials.

Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance of #RMNP are closed to all vehicles due to whiteout conditions. — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) December 30, 2021