‘White Coats for Black Lives’; Medical professionals kneel in solidarity across Denver metro area

DENVER (KDVR) — Hundreds of health professionals in the Denver metro area gathered at 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard to protest racism and show support for George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Doctors, nurses, technicians and others gathered together on Friday morning and took a knee in solidarity.

The public event was called, “White Coats for Black Lives.”

This event took place not only in the Denver metro area, but across the country as well.

“What America has been doing to the African-American community and to those of minority, this is just unacceptable,” said Dr. Patrick Mahar of Children’s Hospital.

“We understand that black folks have faced an unbelievable amount of discrimination and hatred built into a system of society,” said Dr. Noelle Northcutt.

The protest started at 11 a.m. with eight minutes of silence, broken only by honks of support from passing cars.

“It’s not just society, it’s not just police, every part of the system is problematic,” said Dr. Shannon Tapia.

Across town in Aurora at the University of Colorado-Anschutz Medical Campus, hundreds gathered there in silence as well.

“People across the nation are crying out for justice, and we are seeing direct reaction because of those protests,” said Jeremy Ansah-twum, a second-year medical student.

“For people who have an unconscious racism, I think the prognosis is good, for people who are flat out racist I think we have a long way to go,” said Dr. Mary Katherine Husney.

Protests in response to the death of George Floyd have been held in downtown Denver at the Capitol for over a week straight. Protesters are not only calling for justice for George Floyd, but for equality, as well as an end to police brutality.