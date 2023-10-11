DENVER (KDVR) — Ski season is still a bit of away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get excited when your favorite spot gets a few inches of snow for the first time this season.

A storm is headed toward the north and central mountains, and the National Weather Service has projected snow in many areas with popular ski resort towns.

Ski resort towns under Winter Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for a lot of the north and central mountains.

According to the NWS, between 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected in certain areas, with locally higher amounts possible at higher elevations.

Many popular ski resort towns are included in the advisory:

Breckenridge All of Breckenridge is included in the advisory.

Fraser/Winter Park Fraser, for the most part, is not part of the advisory, but most of Winter Park, including the area of Winter Park Mountain Lodge, is.

Keystone Sitting just west of the Continental Divide, Keystone is under the winter weather advisory

Steamboat Springs Most of the town of Steamboat Springs is not under the NWS advisory. However, the area just east of it, including parts of Steamboat Springs Resort, is.

Vail All of Vail is included in the advisory.



Two other ski areas that could see their first measurable snow of the season are Loveland and Arapahoe Basin. Neither is expected to get much, but as two of the first destinations to open this could be something that helps them out.

As of right now, none of the resorts in these towns are open. Some have projected opening days, which could change depending on conditions and the weather.