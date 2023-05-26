DENVER (KDVR) — The weather is heating up in Colorado, which means many state parks are getting ready to welcome boaters and water recreationists for the busy Memorial Day weekend.

The Pinpoint Weather team has been forecasting a warm holiday weekend with temperatures reaching the 80-degree mark.

If you are planning to get out on the water this weekend, here is a list of parks open for boating:

Barr Lake Boating at Barr Lake will be open starting Saturday

Boyd Lake The lake is open for boating, but the north ramp is closed

Chatfield Reservoir Chatfield is now open to boats, but the park is warning visitors of increased water levels and floating debris after recent rain

Cherry Creek Reservoir The Cherry Creek west boat ramp will be open starting Saturday, but the east ramp will remain closed. After the park received 6 inches of rain in just three days, the East Lake View Road will be closed indefinitely, so be sure to check closures before you head out.

Spinney Mountain State Park The north boat ramp will be open on Friday



While it will be warm this weekend, it is still spring in Colorado. Weather can change rapidly, so be sure to check the forecast before you head out. The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting afternoon storms throughout the weekend.

Rangers want to remind everyone that life jackets save lives. Always were a life jacket while out on the water.