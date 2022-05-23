DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans will be busy hitting the roads to the high country for Memorial Day weekend, but which roads will be clear of snow?

Here are six major mountain roads that crews are working to clear by Friday, May 27 ahead of holiday traffic.

Cottonwood Pass

Cottonwood Pass spans Chaffee and Gunnison Counties. The Chaffee County side of the pass is paved to the top, while the Gunnison side is dirt, which doesn’t have snow removal services.

Chaffee County Road and Bridge typically starts maintaining its side of the mountain pass after June 15 but tries to have the pass open ahead of Memorial Day weekend, depending on snow.

FOX31 has reached out to Chaffee County Road and Bridge for an update on conditions but has not heard back. We will update this story when we learn more.

Guanella Pass

The popular mountain pass features scenic views of Mt. Bierstadt and Mt. Evans while it spans Clear Creek and Park counties. Right now the conditions of the pass are unknown ahead of the holiday weekend.

FOX31 has reached out to Clear Creek County Road & Bridge Department for an update on conditions but has not heard back. We will update this story when we learn more.

Independence Pass

According to CDOT, crews have the goal to clear Independence Pass by Thursday, May 26 at noon, but meeting that goal will depend heavily on conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

This week’s focus will be painting the stripes on the road, removing small rockfalls, repairing potholes and fixing some guardrails along the pass.

Mount Evans Highway

Mount Evans Highway is maintained by CDOT. While the goal is to open the scenic highway in time for the holiday weekend, a spokesperson said “the opening date is uncertain due to last week’s storm.”

There is another storm forecast for Tuesday, which could continue to setback plowing operations. CDOT will have a better idea of the timeline and opening status near the end of the week.

Pikes Peak Memorial Highway

The City of Colorado Springs maintains the road and new reservation system to get to the top of Pikes Peak. As of Monday, the first 13 miles of the 19-mile road are open. The final six miles beyond the Glen Cove visitor’s center are closed due to snowy conditions.

Visitors can call 719-385-7325 to check on conditions. Sometimes, the summit will be closed based on adverse conditions like high winds.

Reservations will be required starting May 27. To learn more about the system, check out our previous coverage on FOX31 NOW.

Trail Ridge Road

Before the latest spring snowstorm, crews in Rocky Mountain National Park were confident they could clear Trail Ridge Road before the holiday weekend, depending on how much snow they received on the mountain highway.

A spokesperson for the park tells FOX31 they received a lot of good snow on the high peaks and are working on getting an update on the timeline for the road reopening.