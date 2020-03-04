Which issues matter most to Coloradans?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 14: Signs direct voters outside the Weisman Art Museum polling place during the 2018 Minnesota primary election on August 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Connecticut, Vermont and Wisconsin are also holding primaries today. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — According to Gallup, national polls show voters are most concerned about the following issues: Healthcare, national security and gun policy.

Here in Colorado, voters’ concerns are all over the map.

"I’m looking for a candidate who’s going to uphold the ACA and strengthen it and try not to get rid of it,” said Ken, a voter from Denver who’s concerned about healthcare.

"I think it’s [healthcare] broken and I’ve personally had some difficult experiences with it in the last few years, so I’d really like to see a greater focus on figuring our system out and making it more accessible to everybody,” said Erin, another Denver voter.

Environmental issues are a major concern this year too.

"I think it’s something we’re not really focusing on. I haven’t heard anyone talking about it. And I’m pretty worried about the future!” said Jessie, a voter.

"It affects everyone and it affects our future,” said Michelle, in regards to the environment.

Another hot topic: criminal justice reform.

“[I would like] just a more just and fair criminal justice system. One that’s not governed by such lengthy sentences,” said Kathleen, another voter who’s also concerned about the environment.

Equality is a big issue too.

"When it seems in a time right now that everyone seems separated, if Colorado can take a first step in bringing unity back to America, then that’s pretty important to me,” said Caesar, a Denver voter.

Economic issues were tossed around by voters also.

"Wealth represents all of the resources in this world, as much as I hate to admit it. All of that wealth is tied up right now in billionaire assets,” said Julian, another Denver voter.