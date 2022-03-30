DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report out from RentCafé shows that Denver rent has topped $1,850 on average for an 842-square-foot apartment.

The most expensive neighborhood to rent an apartment is LoDo. RentCafé said the average cost of an apartment in that area is $2,407.

Here are the 10 cheapest neighborhoods to rent an apartment on average in Denver, according to RentCafé:

Rent analysts at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix said a massive number of new apartments are coming on board in the Mile High City in the coming months that will help stabilize rent prices.