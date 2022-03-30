DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report out from RentCafé shows that Denver rent has topped $1,850 on average for an 842-square-foot apartment.
The most expensive neighborhood to rent an apartment is LoDo. RentCafé said the average cost of an apartment in that area is $2,407.
Here are the 10 cheapest neighborhoods to rent an apartment on average in Denver, according to RentCafé:
- Westwood: $1,160
- Mar Lee: $1,160
- Barnum: $1,160
- Chaffee Park: $1,399
- Regis: $1,431
- Harvey Park South: $1,537
- Hampden: $1,540
- Washington Virginia Vale: $1,543
- Virginia Village: $1,559
- Goldsmith: $1,567
Rent analysts at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix said a massive number of new apartments are coming on board in the Mile High City in the coming months that will help stabilize rent prices.