DENVER (KDVR) — The newest rent report out from RentCafé shows that Denver rent has topped $1,850 on average for an 842-square-foot apartment.

The most expensive neighborhood to rent an apartment is LoDo. RentCafé said the average cost of an apartment in that area is $2,407.

Here are the 10 cheapest neighborhoods to rent an apartment on average in Denver, according to RentCafé:

  1. Westwood: $1,160
  2. Mar Lee: $1,160
  3. Barnum: $1,160
  4. Chaffee Park: $1,399
  5. Regis: $1,431
  6. Harvey Park South: $1,537
  7. Hampden: $1,540
  8. Washington Virginia Vale: $1,543
  9. Virginia Village: $1,559
  10. Goldsmith: $1,567

Rent analysts at RentCafé and Yardi Matrix said a massive number of new apartments are coming on board in the Mile High City in the coming months that will help stabilize rent prices.