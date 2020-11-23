Which communities are Coloradans ‘Zillow Surfing’ the most during the pandemic?

DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows more Coloradans are turning to real estate websites as a way to escape the reality of the pandemic without leaving home.

It turns out the pandemic, and being able to work from home and learn online is changing the ways want to live.

“Our market is one fire,” said Kelly Moye with the Colorado Association of Realtors.

According to Moye, there’s a high demand to buy homes in Colorado right now, even as prices continue to soar in Denver, where the cost of an average single family home is hovering around $522,000.

“But if you look at other areas of the state, like Telluride for example, prices have gone up 80% this year. And their sales are up 111%. So what it’s showing you is, people, if they’re working from home and schooling from home, they want to go where they want to live,” said Moye.

‘Zillow Surfing’, as it’s being called, is providing Coloradans with the prospect for a more comfortable and spacious future.

According to the Colorado Association of Realtors, the most searched for zip code listings at this point in the pandemic include: Aspen, Boulder, Windsor, Telluride and Steamboat Springs.

“People want space now. They need space in their home and around them. I think the only zip code not trending really high in terms of real estate sales right now is 80202 — which is right in the heart of LODO [Lower Downtown Denver],” Moye said.