DENVER (KDVR) — The median household income in Colorado was $87,598 as of 2022, but that only shows a picture of the state as a whole.

There are several areas where people make, on average, a vastly different amount, and most of these areas are located in and around the Denver metro.

Towns with the highest income

All of the towns with the top median income were located in the Denver metro area:

Cherry Hills Village – $250,000+ (mean income of $486,405) Columbine Valley – $250,000+ (mean income of $379,990) Bow Mar – $215,714 (mean income of $331,295) Castle Pines – $189,280 (mean income of $216,166) Foxfield – $168,125 (mean income of $207,626)

The Census data did not have an exact amount for median household income for two of the towns, only pinning it as being over $250,000.

However, the data pins the mean household income in Cherry Hills Village as being $486,405, which would make it the highest statewide. Notably, because the highest earners can push the mean income up, this figure is typically higher than the median income.

For example, Denver’s median household income was $85,853, while its mean income was $122,771.

The median income placed Denver at No. 65, above Boulder at No. 80 ($80,243 median income), Colorado Springs at No. 87 ($79,026 median income) and Aurora at No. 89 ($78,685 median income).

Counties with the highest income

Summit County was the only entry in the top five that was not located in the Denver metro area:

Douglas County – $139,010 Elbert County – $124,360 Broomfield County – $117,541 Jefferson County – $103,167 Summit County – $100,611

Notably, Boulder barely missed the top five, coming in at No. 6 with a median household income of $99,770, according to the data.

Denver’s median income of $85,853 was also lower than the statewide median income of $87,598. It ranked as No. 16.