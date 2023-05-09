DENVER (KDVR) — Spring is here and temperatures are getting warmer. However, there is still good snow on the ground for parts of the state.

If you are looking to get in some last-minute days on the slopes, you are in luck, a few ski areas are still open.

Where can you still ski or snowboard?

Here are the ski areas and resorts still open:

Arapahoe Basin was the last ski area to close last season, which was on June 5. It was also the first ski area to open for this season, which was on October 23.