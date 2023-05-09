DENVER (KDVR) — Spring is here and temperatures are getting warmer. However, there is still good snow on the ground for parts of the state.

If you are looking to get in some last-minute days on the slopes, you are in luck, a few ski areas are still open.

Where can you still ski or snowboard?

Here are the ski areas and resorts still open:

Arapahoe Basin: Will be open daily until at least June 4, according to its website

Breckenridge: Lift tickets are still available for as late as May 21

Purgatory: Open on the weekend of May 13-14

Winter Park: The Mary Jane side of Winter Park remains open and is expected to close in late-May

Arapahoe Basin was the last ski area to close last season, which was on June 5. It was also the first ski area to open for this season, which was on October 23.