DENVER (KDVR) — While ski season is officially underway, you can’t get to every trail just yet.

There hasn’t been much snow this November, leaving many mountains with grassy trails and less than half the mountain open. Telluride Ski Resort even pushed its opening date back due to a lack of snow.

Luckily, ski areas across Colorado got dumped with fresh powder over the holiday weekend.

Here’s how many trails are up and running out of the ski areas that have already opened.

Number of trails open

These numbers came from the individual ski area websites and are ranked from most to least number of trails open.

Vail Mountain: 25 out of 278 trails

Aspen Mountain: 16 out of 107 trails

Crested Butte Mountain Resort: 15 out of 165 trails

Keystone: 13 out of 143 trails

Breckenridge Ski Resort: 12 out of 187 trails

Eldora Mountain: 11 out of 61 trails

Winter Park: 10 out of 171 trails

Copper Mountain: 10 out of 159 trails

Loveland Ski Area: 10 out of 96 trails

Arapahoe Basin: Four out of 145 trails

Powderhorn: Six out of 57 trails

Steamboat: Six out of 176 trails

Purgatory Resort: Five out of 107 trails

Snowmass: Four out of 98 trails

Beaver Creek Resort: Two out of 224 trails

Wolf Creek: 133 trails, unclear how many are open

Silverton Mountain: Not listed

Howelsen Hill: Not listed

As of Nov. 27, Vail has the most trails open, according to its website.

While most ski areas have over 100 trails for skiing, less than half the trails are currently open.

Meanwhile, some ski areas haven’t even opened for the season yet.

Not open yet

Monarch Mountain: To be announced. Opened on Dec. 1, 2022.

Telluride Ski Resort: Delayed to Dec. 2 or Dec. 8

Granby Ranch: Dec. 8

Sunlight: Dec. 8

Aspen Highlands: Dec. 9

Buttermilk Mountain: Dec. 9

Echo Mountain: To be announced. It opened on Dec. 15, 2022.

Hesperus Ski Area: To be announced. It opened on Dec. 17 last year.

If you haven’t hit the slopes yet, don’t feel too bad. Ski areas have barely gotten started, and most of the areas have less than 10 trails open.