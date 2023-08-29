DENVER (KDVR) — You may not like it, but you have to pay taxes when you buy things.

Sales tax rates vary wildly across the state of Colorado, so depending on where you live, you might be paying more — or less — than someone in a nearby town.

For example, the sales tax rate is 8.81% in Denver. That rate comes from a 2.9% tax from the state, a 4.81% tax from the city and county, a 1% tax from the Regional Transportation District and a 0.1% “Scientific and Cultural Facilities District” tax, which applies to counties in the Denver metro area.

However, in nearby Commerce City, that rate is 9.25%.

While that may seem high, there are areas in Colorado that collect even more sales tax than that.

What are the highest sales tax rates in Colorado?

It may come as no surprise, but some of the highest sales tax rates are in the mountains, with the highest rate found in a ski resort town.

Winter Park – 11.2% sales tax 2.9% state tax, 1.3% Grand County tax, 7% Winter Park tax

– 11.2% sales tax Empire – 10.55% sales tax (tie) 2.9% state tax, 2.65% Clear Creek County tax, 5% Empire tax

– 10.55% sales tax (tie) Idaho Springs – 10.55% sales tax (tie) 2.9% state tax, 2.65% Clear Creek County tax, 5% Idaho Springs tax

– 10.55% sales tax (tie) Silverton – 10.4% sales tax (tie) 2.9% state tax, 6.5% San Juan County tax, 1% Silverton tax

– 10.4% sales tax (tie) Snowmass Village – 10.4% sales tax (tie) 2.9% state tax, 3.1% Pitkin County tax, 3.5% Snowmass Village tax, 0.9% miscellaneous special district taxes

– 10.4% sales tax (tie)

Another high sales tax rate can be found in the Red Sky Ranch Metropolitan District in Eagle County. It isn’t a town, so it wasn’t included on the list. It is a special district near the town of Wolcott, and the sales tax in the district is 10.55%, the same as Empire and Idaho Springs.