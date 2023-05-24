DENVER (KDVR) — While the lingering smoke finally clears out of Colorado on Wednesday, a marginal risk for severe storms is moving in.

The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid-70s. Meteorologist Travis Michels said the storms will pop up in the early afternoon helping to finally push out all that smoke.

Many areas across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains are under a marginal risk for a severe storm.

Timing

According to the National Weather Service, it will be a stormy afternoon and evening for most of the state.

Thunderstorms will most likely begin in the mountains at 11 a.m. and last till 6 p.m.

The Interstate 25 corridor will see thunderstorms from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the Eastern Plains will see storms from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location

The areas under a marginal risk during this storm are focused in the metro and to the east.

Pinpoint Weather: Storm outlook on May 24.

According to the Pinpoint Weather team, cities like Denver, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, and out east to Limon are under the marginal threat.

Risk

The Pinpoint Weather team said most of the I-25 corridor and plains are under a marginal risk for severe storms. So, what does that actually mean?

A threat that is defined as a marginal risk is one of the most common categories for thunderstorms. NWS said storms with this risk are similar to ones your area may experience multiple times a year.

The biggest threats will be gusty winds, small hail and plenty of lightning.

Once this storm moves out, Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s, and another chance for evening storms.

Forecast and radar

