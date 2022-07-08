AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man who was critically shot in his home on Father’s Day died two weeks later. Now, police are looking for the suspect who was released after posting bond.

According to the Aurora Police Department, officers were called to the area of East 7th and Toledo Street on June 19 on reports of a shooting. Police arrived at the home at 9:45 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was then transported to the hospital where he remained in critical condition for multiple days.

Police reported that the victim, identified as 30-year-old Esteban Lopez, died on Thursday, July 7, more than two weeks after he was shot.

The suspect in the shooting, 24-year-old Juan Serrano, retreated into the home after the shooting, according to police. Officers established a perimeter and had SWAT respond to the scene.

Eventually, Serrano surrendered and was taken into custody. At the time, Serrano was arrested on multiple charges including suspicion of first-degree assault. Police said he was able to post bond and was released one day after the shooting on June 20.

After Lopez died on Thursday, the Aurora Major Crimes Homicide Unit took over the investigation. Updated homicide charges are currently pending against Serrano, but his whereabouts investigators don’t currently know where he is.

Due to the updated homicide charges, police are looking for any information on Serrano’s current location. If you know where Serrano is, you are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

A GoFundMe has been created for the funeral expenses for Lopez. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe has already raised more than $20,000.