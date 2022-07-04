DENVER (KDVR) — Happy Fourth of July! We know many people are hitting the road today to celebrate Independence Day. As gas prices remain high across the country, we want to help you find the cheapest places to fill up in the state today.

As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.80. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is actually even higher, at $4.89.

A year ago, the average for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was $3.45, which is a $1.44 less than the current average.

If you need to get gas, here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.80.