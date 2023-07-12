DENVER (KDVR) — Empower Field at Mile High has officially announced where fans will be able to grab merchandise ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows this weekend.

The truck will open for early merchandise sales on Thursday, July 13.

Fans will be able to line up starting at 7 a.m. that day, and the truck will be located at Counties Gateway Place in front of Gate 2.

Gate 2 is located in the center of the western side of the stadium.

The truck will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Fans will be able to park in lots C and D starting at 7 a.m.

What are the prices?

Here are the prices for Eras Tour merchandise, according to the official Taylor Swift website:

Hoodies – $75

Crewneck sweaters – $65

Cropped pullovers – $65

T-shirts – $45

Tour poster – $30

Blankets – $75

Phone case and inserts – $30

Tumbler – $35

Mugs – $20

On Friday and Saturday, merchandise trailers outside of the stadium will open when parking lots open at 1 p.m. It is unknown if these trailers will only be open for people with tickets and parking passes, like in previous cities.