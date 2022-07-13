DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average.

As of Wednesday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.63. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.84, more than $0.20 above the national average.

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com.

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $4.17.