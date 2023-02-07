Fans can buy a box of limited-edition Denver Nuggets-themed Oreo cookies from Oreo.com (Credit: Mondelēz International)

DENVER (KDVR) — If you love the Denver Nuggets and Oreo cookies, you’re in luck.

Fans can order a 12-count box of customized Denver Nuggets-themed Oreos for $39.95 on the cookie maker’s website. Each cookie includes the Nuggets logo and is decorated with blue and yellow sprinkles.

The cookies can be purchased on Oreo.com.

The limited-edition cookies are part of a partnership between the NBA and Oreo called OREOiD x NBA.

Each of the 30 NBA teams has a customized box of cookies that fans can buy. A box with the 2023 NBA All-Star Game logo can also be purchased.

“You don’t have to be an NBA player to ball,” Oreo posted on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the NBA has partnered with Oreo. In 2021, Oreo and its parent company Mondelēz International released the limited edition NBA Dynasty Oreo cookies. The cookies featured six NBA teams and their dynasties.

The NBA-official partner released its latest collection of cookies ahead of the All-Star matchup on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

Two-time MVP and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was tapped to be a starter for the game. It will be the 27-year-old’s third-consecutive year as an All-Star starter and his fifth-straight year being selected.

Coach Michael Malone and the Nuggets staff were also tapped to coach Team LeBron.

The Nuggets held the No. 1 spot in the NBA Western Conference as of Tuesday, with 37 wins and 17 losses.