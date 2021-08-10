Where was Barry Morphew on May 9 and 10?

FILE – Barry Morphew, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, is shown in this undated photo provided by the Chaffee County (Colo.) Sheriff’s Office. Morphew appeared in court Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, during the start of a four-day hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. (Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On the second day of Barry Morphew’s preliminary hearing, investigators detailed data from his phone and truck to pinpoint his location on the day before and the day his wife Suzanne Morphew first went missing.

Suzanne went missing on Mother’s Day in 2020. Her body has yet to be found. Morphew has been charged with killing her.

Johnny Grusing worked in the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s office in Denver since September of 1996. He retired two weeks ago, and has a background in terrorism, violent crime, behavioral analysis and body-less homicide cases.

Grusing was tasked with interviewing Morphew, and finding out where he was on May 9 and 10.

Investigators had data through Morphew’s truck, including knowledge of when the door would open and close, when brake lights were on and more.

The data on Morphew’s phone matched his truck’s records on May 9. He went to a property at Tailwinds around 11 a.m. and was back home to eat lunch with Suzanne at 11:30 a.m.

After leaving to check on a project, Morphew returned home and found Suzanne sunbathing. She was sending pictures of herself to Libler.

As Suzanne’s selfie was shown in open court, reporters noticed the Morphew daughters were crying.

Morphew was moving around the home for the next couple of hours, according to cell phone data. According to Grusing, he was shooting chipmunks in the back yard.

Grusing mentioned there was a tranquilizer dart cap found in Morphew’s dryer.

At 4:44 p.m., Morphew’s truck door opened and closed. At 5:25 p.m., the gear shift went from park to reverse and moved backward in the driveway 95 feet.

At 10:17 p.m. on May 9, Morphew’s phone was taken off airplane mode and it was home. At 3:25 a.m. May 10, Morphew’s truck doors were opened and closed. The phone moved toward the location where the bike was found, according to Grusing.

At 4:31 a.m. May 10, Morphew’s phone went back into airplane mode. His phone comes back online and he is heading toward Broomfield. Around 5:37 a.m., he was heading towards Buena Vista.

Morphew texted his mother “Happy Mother’s Day,” before texting Suzanne at 6:10 a.m. “You up? Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

At 8:10 a.m. he stopped at an RTD bus stop in Broomfield off Highway 36. His passenger door opens, and according to data, it took him about two minutes to throw something away that was a few feet from his truck.

Morphew then went to the Holiday Inn Express in Broomfield, where he made another trash run. At 8:25 a.m. Morphew walked into the hotel and went to his room at 8:38 a.m. He carries multiple items into the room, including hiking boots, a teal-covered piece of clothing, a darker piece of clothing and a light blue bag.

Morphew texts Suzanne at 8:41 a.m. to tell her he arrived in Broomfield.

Morphew leaves the hotel at 9:21 a.m. and travels to a worksite, but doesn’t park. He goes to a McDonald’s nearby and throws away more items. Surveillance video shows Morphew pushing trash down a trash can with both hands.

Morphew gets his car washed, and goes to a Men’s Warehouse parking lot for another trash run that lasts 40 minutes.

The FBI has video of a fifth trash run, where Morphew says he threw away tranquilizer material. Morphew returns to the hotel room, changes shirts and then left for a construction site to do work on a retaining wall for up to 15 minutes.

He calls his daughter Mallory at 12:06 p.m. and texts Suzanne to call him at 3:30 p.m.

At 12:27 p.m. Morphew is seen throwing away two bags into a dumpster on hotel surveillance. He walks away from the dumpster with his head down and hands in his pockets.

Morphew doesn’t leave his hotel room in Broomfield until 5:55 p.m. He initially told investigators in early May that he had been working on the retaining wall. Grusing mentions Morphew’s story changed when accounting for what he was doing during that time on May 10.

At 5:55 p.m. Morphew changed his shirt again, and left the room. He takes multiple trips in and out of the hotel entrance to bring in hand tools.

Court is taking a break until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. This story will be updated with more details when they become available.