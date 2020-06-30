Where to watch Colorado’s 4th of July fireworks, what shows are canceled

DENVER– The Fourth of July is almost here. Many communities have decided to either postpone or cancel fireworks displays this year due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines. We have put together a list of the events still happening, events that have been postponed and events that have been cancelled.

Fireworks Displays Still Happening

Brighton: There will be no gatherings but you can still watch the fireworks in the sky.

Buena Vista: The city’s 4th of July Parade and Art in the Park have been postponed until 2021 but there are still some events happening, including the Firecracker Walk and virtual 5K.

Castle Rock: Fireworks Fireworks will blast off from the Santa Fe Quarry butte above Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course. Because of the elevation of the butte – about 6,700 feet – and because this is a high-flying show, there will not be a designated park for show-goers to attend.

Colorado Springs: The Summer Symphony at Memorial Park will take place from your front porch this year.

Dillon: Fireworks Display over Frisco Bay, Lake Dillon around 9:30 p.m.

Erie: This year’s celebration will be different. There will be no food trucks, beer garden, or kids inflatables, according to the city website. The fireworks show will be seen from Vista Ridge starting at dusk.

Firestone: The Town of Firestone will have parking available for an excellent view of the show at the property that surrounds Town Hall. Food Trucks will be available in the Town Hall parking lot. All participating Food Vendors will have online ordering options for your health and safety. The event will run from 6:30-10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Fort Collins: The City of Fort Collins is excited to announce a fun-filled day of COVID-responsible activities planned. The first event will be the hot air balloon launch, which begins around 6 a.m.

Fort Lupton: This year’s celebration will feature a drive-in fireworks show, which will start at dusk.

Golden: The community celebration will be virtual this year.

Granby: The celebration will be different this year, with socially distant events, as well as a virtual dance party.

Greeley: We are asking that the community watches the fireworks from a distance. The fireworks used for the show can be enjoyed up to ten miles away from the launch location near Island Grove. The fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Loveland: The 4th of July Celebration will be a drive-in style event at The Ranch Events Complex.

Timnath: Residents are invited to watch the Timnath “at-home” 4th of July celebration from their homes starting at 9:30 p.m.

Vail: The Vail America Days fireworks show will light up the Vail skies on July 4 starting at 9:45pm, weather/conditions permitting. The 10-minute show will celebrate Independence Day and pays tribute to this year’s theme Stronger Together.

Windsor: Windsor’s fireworks display will be launched from a location situated between the Poudre River Trail to the north and New Liberty Road to the south and between 7th Street to the east and Colorado Boulevard to the west. The area is central to Windsor and sits at the top of a bluff believed to be the town’s highest point. The new location was chosen so residents could hopefully see the display without leaving their homes or neighborhood.

Winter Park: The celebration will not feature fireworks, but instead, a Front Porch celebration to encourage social distancing.

Postponed

Alamosa: Tentatively pushed back to August 14-15.

Black Hawk: The fireworks have been postponed until September 5 and 6.

The fireworks have been postponed until September 5 and 6. Glendale

Cancelled

Did we miss a fireworks show? Use the form below to let us know.