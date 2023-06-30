DENVER (KDVR) — The Fourth of July is almost here. Celebrate Independence Day with a bang at free fireworks displays in communities across Colorado.

We put together a full list of events happening across the state starting June 30 and lasting through one final show on July 5.

Friday, June 30

Denver – Coors Field: The Colorado Rockies will have fireworks games on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. Tickets to the series against the Detroit Tigers can be purchased here.

Saturday, July 2

Denver – Coors Field: The Colorado Rockies will have fireworks games on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. Tickets to the series against the Detroit Tigers can be purchased here.

Fort Collins: Independence Day in Fort Collins will include a day full of festivities, including 5K, golf tournament, parade, food truck rally, and more. The day will conclude with fireworks at City Park at 9:35 p.m.

Fort Lupton: The celebration will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the Community Center Park at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center. There will be food, games, live music and more. Fireworks will take place at dark from Coyote Creek Golf Course.

Glendale: Fireworks will take place at Infinity Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Lafayette: The Independence Day fun and fireworks event will take place at Waneka Lake from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. There will be food trucks, kids activities and live music. Fireworks will happen at dusk.

Monday, July 3

Adams County: ‘Stars & Stripes’ Independence Day celebration. The event starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 10 p.m. at Riverdale Regional Park in Brighton. Food and beer vendors will begin serving at 4 p.m. Live entertainment begins at 6 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Avon: The 37th Salute to the USA will take place in Avon from 5-10:30 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park. There will be family-friendly festivities, food, and live music.

Denver – Civic Center: The Independence Eve celebration will be held at Civic Center Park downtown. Gates open at 5 p.m. There will be food trucks and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages sold at the event. Musical performances begin at 5 p.m. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.

Denver – Elitch Gardens: The fireworks display is scheduled to start when the park closes. The park will close at 9 p.m.

Erie: This year’s celebration will take place at Erie Community Park. Event parking will start at 6 p.m. The fireworks show will start at approximately 9:30 p.m. There will be food trucks and vendors at the event.

Granby: The celebration takes place all weekend in Granby, but if the fireworks are your main event you’ll want to be at the Flying Heels Arena Sunday night. The weekend also includes a rodeo, parade and pancake breakfast.

Lakewood: The Big Belmar Bash with drone light show is set for 5-10 p.m. with live music, children’s activities, vendors, food and drinks. It will be held throughout Belmar, with the drone show set for 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4

Arvada: Arvada’s Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Stenger Sports Complex starting at approximately 9 p.m. Gates will open to vehicles starting at 6:30 p.m.

Aurora: The 4th of July Spectacular is will take place from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center at 15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. There will be food trucks and live entertainment. The fireworks show will go from 9:30-10 p.m.

Breckenridge: The Breckenridge 4th of July celebration will start at 7 a.m. with a 10K. There will be several events throughout the day. It will conclude with a concert at 6 p.m. The event will NOT have fireworks.

Boulder: Folsom Field’s 4th of July Spectacular: a Night Sky Drone Show, begins at dark, or around 9:35 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Live music features School of Rock, the Custom Shop-Band and Funkiphino. Concessions will be available.

Brighton: The 4th of July Celebration will take place at Carmichael Park, located at 650 E. Southern St. There will be live entertainment starting at 5 p.m. There will also be food trucks at the event. The fireworks display will begin at the conclusion of the 7 p.m. concert.

Broomfield: The Great American Picnic will take place at Broomfield County Commons Park, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be a concert, a bike parade, concessions and food vendors as well as giveaways. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

Buena Vista: The city’s celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Freedom 5K, followed by the 4th of July parade. The Freedom Fest will take place at McPhelemy Park at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. Fireworks will take place at dusk.

Castle Rock: Castle Rockin’ the Fourth of July drone and LED show starts with a 9 a.m. Independence Day 5K, followed by a foam party. There will be family-friendly events all day, with food trucks and cocktails and beer for sale. Neil Diamond tribute band Super Diamond performs at 8 p.m., followed by the drone show finale.

Colorado Springs: The Star-Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party will take place at the Pikes Peak Center starting at 3:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. Several locations around town will have fireworks displays.

Commerce City – Dicks Sporting Goods Park: Commerce City’s 4th of July fireworks will take place after the Colorado Rapids game. Parking lots open to non-ticket holders at 7 p.m. for the fireworks show. Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. following the game.

Cripple Creek: The 4th of July fireworks will take place at approximately 9:30 p.m. from the south side of town, south of Myers Avenue.

Durango: The 4th of July Drone Show at the Transit Center is scheduled from 9:15-10 p.m. after a day of events that start with breakfast. Music for the free show will be played over the speakers.

Englewood: The 4th of July celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. There will be food trucks, vendors, face painting and music.

Estes Park: The 4th of July in Estes Park includes a car show at the American Legion Post 119 and the Big Bang! Concert at the Estes Park Events Complex starting at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks are launched over Lake Estes and will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Firestone: The day will start with a parade through Firestone at 10 a.m. After that, there will be family-friendly activities, food trucks, and vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, a beer garden and more at Miners Park starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9:30 p.m. from the 15th hole at the Saddleback Golf Course.

Golden: The community celebration takes place at Lions Park starting at 11:30 a.m. There will be live music at 3 p.m. There will also be food trucks and other festivities.

Grand Lake: The Town of Grand Lake invites you to enjoy a 30-minute display over the water of Grand Lake to celebrate Independence Day. There are other events around town throughout the day.

Greeley: Fireworks will take place during The Greeley Stampede starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. The displays will be shot over Island Grove Park.

Highlands Ranch: The Highlands Ranch Community Association will start the day with a parade at 9285 Hepburn Street at 9 a.m. Fireworks will take place at Highland Heritage Regional Park around 9:30 p.m.

Kremmling: The Fire Up the Cliffs Independence Day celebration begins at 5 p.m. in Town Square. There will be live music, vendors, food trucks and a beer garden. Fireworks start when it gets dark.

Littleton: The 4th of July celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. There will be food trucks, vendors, face painting and music.

Longmont: This year’s celebration will take place at the Fox Hill Country Club. Gates will open at 4 p.m. There will be food trucks, a concert and fireworks starting after 9 p.m.

Lone Tree: The Independence Day Celebration will take place at Lone Tree Elementary and Prairie Sky Park starting at 9 a.m. with a family fun ride and stroll. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be a family fun park. Then at 6 p.m. the park opens for music and roaming entertainment. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Louisville: The Fourth of July celebration will take place at Coal Creek Golf Course at 6 p.m. There will be free hot dogs and sausages, bounce houses, face painting and live music. Fireworks will take place around 9:30 p.m.

Loveland: The celebration kicks off a kids play area from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a bike parade, live music, and fireworks at 9:17 p.m.

Northglenn: The celebration at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park starts at 12 p.m. with a car show. Then there will be a concert, duck derby, more live music, and fireworks no earlier than 9 p.m. and no later than 10 p.m.

Ouray: The Independence Day celebration will kick off with a 10K at 7:30 a.m. at the Ouray Community Center. At 10 a.m. there will be a parade on Main Street. There will be several events starting at 11 a.m. at Fellin Park. There will also be fireworks during the evening.

Parker: The fireworks are back this year at Salisbury Park, with an expected launch time of 9:30 p.m.

Pueblo: The celebration begins at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo at 4 p.m. with live music and food. The fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Rangely: The fireworks display will take place at Kenney Reservoir at dusk. There are also several other events that will take place throughout the weekend.

Sheridan: The 4th of July celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Cornerstone and Belleview Parks. There will be food trucks, vendors, face painting and music.

Thornton: The 4th of July event starts noon at 108th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. There will be food vendors, live entertainment and more. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

Timnath: The 4th of July celebration features food trucks, live performances, and free kids’ activities. The fireworks show over the reservoir will start at 9:30 p.m.

Vail: The Vail America Days parade will happen this year, along with the return of fireworks over Vail Mountain.

Winter Park: The celebration and concert will take place at the Rendezvous Events Center. The evening will conclude with a laser show featuring DJ Jen G. The event will feature a laser show in lieu of fireworks.

Westminster: The July 4th Celebration will start at 4 p.m. Fireworks will go off at approximately 9:15 p.m.

July 5

Woodland Park: Symphony Above the Clouds will feature the Woodland Park Wind Symphony at Woodland Park Middle School. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the drone show set as the finale.