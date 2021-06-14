Where to watch Colorado’s 2021 4th of July fireworks

DENVER (KDVR) — After many fireworks celebrations were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Fourth of July shows are back for 2021! Here’s how you can celebrate this Independence Day with a bang at free fireworks displays in communities across Colorado.

Friday, July 2

Glendale: Fireworks will go off from Creekside Park at dusk (Around 9:15 PM) Street Closures will start around 7:30 p.m. and be in effect until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

Avon: 35th Annual Salute to the USA from 5:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. at Harry A. Nottingham Park.

Adams County: ‘Stars & Stripes’ This free celebration, presented by Crestone Peak Resources, includes a Stars & Stripes 5K, cornhole tournament, live entertainment from Morgan Evans and The Tyler Walker Band, food and beverage options, and musical fireworks. Musical fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Denver: Coors Field: Post-game fireworks presented by Coca-Cola and King Soopers. Tickets are still available here. The game against the St. Louis Cardinals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Erie: The 2021 celebration will be at the Erie Community Park (450 Powers Street) Saturday, July 3! Fireworks will be launched from the rooftop of the Erie Community Center.

Lakewood: The 3rd Annual Big Boom Bash fireworks celebration of our nation’s independence will be a fireworks-only display on Saturday, July 3 at dark, approximately 9:15 p.m., and choreographed to music by MIX 100. The show will be visible from Lakewood parks, neighborhoods and residences within a 1.5 mile radius of Jeffco Stadium, 500 Kipling St.

Sunday, July 4

Arvada: Arvada’s Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Stenger Sports Complex ; Fireworks begin approximately 9 p.m. Free parking on a first-come, first-served basis. W. 58th Ave. will shut down to traffic beginning 8 p.m. Handicap parking available in the Stenger northeast parking lot. No Recreational Vehicles allowed. Only propane grills allowed. No alcohol, personal fireworks, or pets are allowed

Aurora: The Aurora Municipal Center will be closed to spectators this year. There will not be a programmed event. The city will be launching celebratory fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. around Bicentennial Park. All are encouraged to watch the 30-minute display from their homes or nearby parks.

Broomfield: The “Great American Picnic” will take place at Broomfield County Commons Park. The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

Buena Vista: : Each year the American Legion puts on a spectacular fireworks display. This is always pending that there are no fire bans in the area.

Denver: Elitch Gardens: Fireworks will start when the park closes.

Denver: Park Hill Neighborhood: Stretching from Dexter St. to Krameria St., this year’s parade will include more than 50 groups, including floats, marching bands, costumed characters, classic cars and more! The 2021 Park Hill Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The parade is held in northeast Denver’s historic Park Hill neighborhood, one of the city’s largest, oldest and most diverse areas.

Englewood: The Family Friendly Fireworks event starts at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. at Cornerstone Park.

Estes Park: The Fireworks Show (likely occurring if COVID restrictions continue to decrease and wildfires are not a threat) starts at 9:30pm over Lake Estes!

Evergreen: The 2021 4th of July Evergreen Music Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 32003 Ellingwood Trail.

Fairplay: Start your celebration this year with the Burro Buster 5k scholarship race (click here to register), enter your pooch in the “Strut Your Mutt” dog competition, watch the parade or be a part of the parade (register for the parade with this form), enjoy food, beer and wine during the outdoor concert by “Narrow Gauge,” a country and classic rock dance band. End the night with an awesome fireworks show (dependent on fire ban) over the Fairplay Beach!

Firestone: The Main Event is at Miner’s Park from 5:30 – 10:00 p.m. (170 Grant Ave). The fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Fort Collins: The City of Fort Collins has partnered again this year with the City of Loveland, Larimer County, and The Ranch Event Complex to host a drive-in fireworks show. Entry to the fireworks viewing at The Ranch is free and gates at the south entrance will open for vehicle entry at 6 p.m.

Fort Lupton: The celebrations start at noon at Community Park. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Golden: The Golden Lions Club is organizing and will be hosting the 4th of July community celebration in Lions Park again this year. This is one of the major ways for the Lions to give back to the Golden community and our country. Activities include music provided by two bands starting at 3:00pm and a large fireworks display in the evening.

Grand Lake: The Rotary Club of Grand Lake will hold their Annual All You Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Breakfasts in the Louie Heckert Pavilion in the Town Park from 7:00-11:00 a.m. You do not want to miss this popular and delicious treat! All proceeds benefit the community of Grand Lake.

Greeley: Fireworks will take place during The Greeley Stampede starting at approximately 9:45 p.m. The displays will be shot over the northwest corner of Island Grove Park.

Highlands Ranch: Fireworks will take place at Highlands Heritage Park at 9:30 p.m.

Kremmling: The “Fire Up the Cliffs” Independence Day celebration at Kremmling Town Square will have vendors, beer tent, live music, tons of family fun and the best mountain fire work display from 4-10:30 p.m.

Lone Tree: This year’s display will be launched from an open space on the corner of RidgeGate Parkway and Bellwether Lane.

Louisville: The celebration at the Coal Creek Golf Course Clubhouse is tentatively scheduled for July 4 from 9-10 p.m.

Loveland: The Fireworks show will start at approximately 9:15 p.m. and conclude around 9:35 p.m. Onsite snack trucks will be available with options for purchase, and patriotic music will be played by Big Rob on local radio station 96.1 KISSFM to accompany the show and provide the full drive-in experience..

Parker: Town of Parker and Xfinity invites the community to join us for “Fireworks on the Fourth” and celebrate Independence Day at Salisbury Park once again. While this event will differ from our traditional Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration, it will still be a great time to enjoy live music, walk-around entertainment and fireworks display. To provide maximum flexibility with still-changing health guidelines, and allow guests to choose their preferred experience, the event will be divided into three zones — Red, White and Blue. Attendees must pre-purchase event parking passes (one pass per vehicle and no-walk in access) for one of the three zones. Patrons must remain in their designated zone throughout the event.

Pueblo: ‘Rollin’ on the Riverwalk’ A remarkable fireworks show to celebrate July 4 and the resiliency of the Pueblo community! While there will be no festival in 2021, we encourage everyone to make a reservation at a local restaurant or bar and then grab your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show that will be presented off the roof of the Main St. parking garage. Fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.

Thornton: The event starts at Carpenter Park Fields at 4 p.m. Due to Homeland Security safety concerns, recreational vehicles (RVs) are no longer permitted at this event.

Vail: The Vail America Days fireworks show will light up the Vail skies on July 4 starting at 9:45 p.m., weather/conditions permitting. There are multiple different viewing options.

Westminster: The ‘July 4th Celebration’ will be at Westminster City Park (10455 N. Sheridan Blvd). Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. If you are interested in daytime festivities, we have partnered with the City of Northglenn, who will be hosting celebrations in 4 parks throughout the day, including a car show, face painting, music, and more! Visit Northglenn’s event page to learn more about their festivities.

Winter Park: From 7-10 p.m., Celebrate the 4th with a free concert in Rendezvous Event Center featuring Colorado native, Buckstein. He’s a bass-baritone powerhouse that will melt, mold, and move you the way only a man of country music can! Pack the kids, pack a picnic, and pick your spot to enjoy the evening — you can join a cornhole tournament, throw a bocce ball, or jump in the complimentary photo booth. There will be games for all ages to enjoy prior to the concert. Finish the evening with a jumbotron fireworks display and sing-along with Buckstein.

