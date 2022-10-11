DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween falls on a Monday in 2022 which makes it a little tough to know when you should take your kids trick-or-treating.

Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.

Where can you trick or treat?

Here is a list when trick-or-treat and Halloween events are scheduled:

Arvada

Aurora

Broomfield

Trick or Treat in Broomfield City Plaza– Oct. 29

Canon City

Boo at the Bridge– Oct. 22

Castle Rock

Trick or Treat Yourself– Castle Rock- Oct. 27-31

Centennial

Trick or Treat Trail– Oct. 22

Colorado Springs

Denver

Durango

Englewood

Trunk or Treat– City of Englewood- Oct. 22

Erie

Fort Collins

Tiny Tot Halloween– Oct. 31

Frederick

Tiny Terror Town– Oct. 22

Golden

Henderson

Trick or treat– Mile High Flea Market- Oct. 15

Johnstown

Trick or Treat Street Johnstown 2022– Oct. 29

Lakewood

Littleton

Lone Tree

Longmont

Louisville

Halloween Spooktacular– Oct. 31

Loveland

Monte Vista

Monte Vista Halloween Festival– Oct. 28

Palisade

Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 31

Parker

Rifle

Thornton

Vail

Trick or Treat Trot– Oct. 31

Westminster

Halloween Harvest Festival – Westminster- Oct. 19

Woodland Park

Trick Or Treat In Memorial Park– Woodland Park- Oct. 28

Did we miss an event? Let us know!

You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.