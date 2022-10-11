DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween falls on a Monday in 2022 which makes it a little tough to know when you should take your kids trick-or-treating.
Halloween will be celebrated on Oct. 31, which is a Monday. However, many Halloween events will take place over the weekend across the Denver metro area.
Where can you trick or treat?
Here is a list when trick-or-treat and Halloween events are scheduled:
Arvada
- 17th Annual Howl-Owen Trick or Treat & Costume contest– Oct .23
- Olde Town Arvada’s Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 28
- Trick or Trot 5K and Halloween Candy Hunt– Oct. 22
- Trunk Or Treat– Arvada- Oct. 29
Aurora
- SafeSplash Aurora (Southlands Mall) Trunk or Treat Event!– Aurora- Oct. 22
- Treat Street Presented by Orchard– Aurora- Oct. 22
- Trick Or Treat at Stanley– Aurora- Oct. 30
Broomfield
Canon City
- Boo at the Bridge– Oct. 22
Castle Rock
- Trick or Treat Yourself– Castle Rock- Oct. 27-31
Centennial
- Trick or Treat Trail– Oct. 22
Colorado Springs
- Halloween Boo Bash– Colorado Springs- Oct. 29
- Indoor Family Halloween Festival– Colorado Springs- Oct. 31
Denver
- Broncos trick-or-treat– Oct. 29
- BOOnion Station Trick-or-Treat Parade– Oct. 26
- DIY Trick or Treat Bag + Costume Party– Denver Public Library- Oct. 29
- Halloween Festival – Lowry Town Center- Oct. 31
- Trick or Treat Halloween VR Race– Denver International Airport- Oct. 31
- Trick-or-treat trail– Denver Zoo- Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28–31
Durango
- Children’s Halloween Trick-or-Treat– Oct. 31
Englewood
- Trunk or Treat– City of Englewood- Oct. 22
Erie
- Boo! On Briggs Street– Oct. 29
- Halloween Safety Stop– Erie- Oct. 31
Fort Collins
- Tiny Tot Halloween– Oct. 31
Frederick
- Tiny Terror Town– Oct. 22
Golden
- A Spooktacular Event!– Golden- Oct. 15
Henderson
- Trick or treat– Mile High Flea Market- Oct. 15
Johnstown
- Trick or Treat Street Johnstown 2022– Oct. 29
Lakewood
- BOO-MAR — Belmar– Oct. 29
- Trunk-or-Treat– Lakewood- Oct. 22
Littleton
- BOO-rific Bash & Splash– Littleton- Oct. 28
- Trick or Treat Street– Littleton- Oct. 29
Lone Tree
Longmont
- All Ages Tricks & Treats Halloween Party!– Longmont- Oct. 29
- Longmont Halloween Parade– Oct. 29
Louisville
- Halloween Spooktacular– Oct. 31
Loveland
- City of Loveland– Trick or Treat- Oct. 31
- Downtown Pumpkin Festival– Oct. 22
- Loveland Harvest Night Fun Run and Fall Festival– Oct. 29
Monte Vista
- Monte Vista Halloween Festival– Oct. 28
Palisade
- Trick or Treat Street– Oct. 31
Parker
Rifle
- Halloween Parade & Trunk or Treat– Oct. 31
Thornton
- Trunk or Treat– Thornton- Oct. 22
Vail
- Trick or Treat Trot– Oct. 31
Westminster
- Halloween Harvest Festival– Westminster- Oct. 19
Woodland Park
- Trick Or Treat In Memorial Park– Woodland Park- Oct. 28
Did we miss an event? Let us know!
You can always find events on our Community Calendar. You can also add your event to the calendar.