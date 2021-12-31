Where to see road closures from the Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The devastating Marshall Fire has caused continuing road closures throughout Boulder County.

On Thursday, US 36 was closed in both directions between Interlocken Loop to Wadsworth Boulevard, with no estimated time for reopening. Colorado Highway 170 was also closed between Superior and Highway 93.

Stay up to date on those closures by visiting the COtrip map.

The Marshall Fire closed a number of county roads or access points. Stay up to date on the closures with this closure list from the Boulder County of Emergency Management.

