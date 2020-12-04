Where to see drive-through holiday light displays in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Across the country people will be celebrating winter holidays differently, but one thing that hasn’t changed are the drive-through Christmas displays.
Below is a list of free and paid displays that you can check out for the holidays. Reservations are required at all displays.
- Bandimere Speedway – $30 per vehicle
- Water World – $30 per vehicle
- Cherry Hills Community Church – Free
This list will be updated throughout the season. Please email tips@kdvr.com if you know of a drive-through light display that should be added to the list.