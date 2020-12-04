Where to see drive-through holiday light displays in Colorado

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts Glittering Lights, a 2.5-mile circuit that gives car-bound visitors the opportunity to see more than 400 animated displays. (Photo: Glittering Lights Las Vegas)

DENVER (KDVR) — Across the country people will be celebrating winter holidays differently, but one thing that hasn’t changed are the drive-through Christmas displays.

Below is a list of free and paid displays that you can check out for the holidays. Reservations are required at all displays.

This list will be updated throughout the season. Please email tips@kdvr.com if you know of a drive-through light display that should be added to the list.