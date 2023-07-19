DENVER (KDVR) — Pickleball is a seemingly new game that has taken the country by storm.

If you haven’t picked up a paddle and joined the pickleball craze, the sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The game gained popularity fast as all you need is a paddle, a plastic ball and a court, and then anyone of any skill can jump in and play.

So, if you’re looking to try out the top summer sport, here are some pickleball courts located in Denver.

Outdoor courts

These outdoor courts are open to the public and are on a first-come, first-served basis. You will need to bring your own equipment.

Location of all the outdoor pickleball courts in Denver. (Denver Parks and Recreation)

Bear Valley Park located at 6400 W Dartmouth Ave. Has four courts that are free to use

Eisenhower Park located at 4300 E Dartmouth Ave. Has four courts that are free to use

Gates Tennis Center located at 3300 E. Bayaud Ave. Has 12 courts to rent. Reservations can be made up to five days in advance online and cost $6 per court

Huston Lake Park located at 850 S Bryant St. Has four courts that are free to use

MLK Jr. Park located at 3880 Newport St. Has four dedicated courts that are free to use

Northfield Athletic Complex located at 9455 E 56th Ave. Has four courts that are free to use

Skyland Park located at 3380 Holly St. Has four courts that are free According to visitors, the lines are overlaid on a tennis court, so the net may be a little taller than a normal pickleball court

Skyline Park located at 1601 Arapahoe St. Has two courts Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week Free play is available from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Equipment rental available for $2



Indoor courts

As many of these recreation centers are inside county limits, visitors will either need a Denver Parks and Recreation membership or pay for a day pass. Many of the courts are on a first-come, first-served basis and require you to bring your own net, so call in advance for more information.

A map of all the indoor pickleball courts around Denver. (Denver Parks and Recreation)

While pickleball has become all the rage this summer, some parks have decided to close their courts. Congress Park closed its courts and canceled construction for new courts at Sloan’s Lake Park.