DENVER (KDVR) — Pickleball is a seemingly new game that has taken the country by storm.
If you haven’t picked up a paddle and joined the pickleball craze, the sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The game gained popularity fast as all you need is a paddle, a plastic ball and a court, and then anyone of any skill can jump in and play.
So, if you’re looking to try out the top summer sport, here are some pickleball courts located in Denver.
Outdoor courts
These outdoor courts are open to the public and are on a first-come, first-served basis. You will need to bring your own equipment.
- Bear Valley Park located at 6400 W Dartmouth Ave.
- Has four courts that are free to use
- Eisenhower Park located at 4300 E Dartmouth Ave.
- Has four courts that are free to use
- Gates Tennis Center located at 3300 E. Bayaud Ave.
- Has 12 courts to rent. Reservations can be made up to five days in advance online and cost $6 per court
- Huston Lake Park located at 850 S Bryant St.
- Has four courts that are free to use
- MLK Jr. Park located at 3880 Newport St.
- Has four dedicated courts that are free to use
- Northfield Athletic Complex located at 9455 E 56th Ave.
- Has four courts that are free to use
- Skyland Park located at 3380 Holly St.
- Has four courts that are free
- According to visitors, the lines are overlaid on a tennis court, so the net may be a little taller than a normal pickleball court
- Skyline Park located at 1601 Arapahoe St.
- Has two courts
- Reservations are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week
- Free play is available from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Equipment rental available for $2
Indoor courts
As many of these recreation centers are inside county limits, visitors will either need a Denver Parks and Recreation membership or pay for a day pass. Many of the courts are on a first-come, first-served basis and require you to bring your own net, so call in advance for more information.
- 5090 Broadway Recreation Center
- Has three indoor courts
- Athmar Recreation Center located at 2680 W Mexico Ave.
- Has two indoor courts
- Barnum Recreation Center located at 360 Hooker St.
- Has six indoor courts
- Central Park Recreation Center located at 9651 MLK Jr. Blvd.
- Has three indoor courts
- Cook Park Recreation Center located at 7100 Cherry Creek S Dr.
- Has one indoor court
- Eisenhower Recreation Center located at 4300 E. Dartmouth Ave.
- Has four indoor courts
- Glenarm Recreation Center located at 2800 Glenarm Pl.
- Has two indoor courts
- Harvey Park Recreation Center located at 2120 S. Tennyson Way
- Has two indoor courts
- Harvard Gulch Recreation Center located at 550 E. Iliff Ave.
- Has two indoor courts
- Hiawatha Davis Jr. Recreation Center located at 3334 Holly St.
- Has three indoor courts
- Johnson Recreation Center located at 4809 Race St.
- Has one indoor court
- La Familia Recreation Center located at 65 S Elati St.
- Has two indoor courts
- MLK Jr. Recreation Center located at 3880 Newport St.
- Has three indoor courts
- Montbello Recreation Center located at 15555 E. 53rd Ave.
- Has three indoor courts
- Montclair Recreation Center located at 729 Ulster Way
- Has three indoor courts
- Scheitler Recreation Center located at 5031 W 46th Ave.
- Has one court
- St. Charles Recreation Center located at 3777 Lafayette St.
- Has three indoor courts
- Southwest Recreation Center located at 9200 W Saratoga Pl.
- Has three indoor courts
- Washington Recreation Center located at 701 S Franklin St.
- Has three indoor courts
While pickleball has become all the rage this summer, some parks have decided to close their courts. Congress Park closed its courts and canceled construction for new courts at Sloan’s Lake Park.