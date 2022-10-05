DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is National Coffee with a Cop Day, which was created to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve.
“
Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together–over coffee–to discuss issues and learn more about each other,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Here is where you can have coffee with a cop on Wednesday:
- Castle Rock Police Department– 6-7 p.m.- Black Rock Coffee Bar- 4985 Factory Shops Blvd. Suite 100 in Castle Rock
- CU Anschutz Police Department– 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.- West side of Education 2 North (outside of Woodgrain Bagels)
- Erie Police Department– 9-11 a.m.- Cristos Coffee- 149 S Briggs St, Erie
- Frederick Police Department– 6-8 a.m.- Back 9 at Bella Rosa Golf- 5830 Bella Rosa Pkwy.
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office– 8-10 a.m.- McDonald’s at 2881 Youngfield St. in Golden – McDonald’s at 7509 S. Alkire St. in Littleton – Java Groove at 28186 Highway 74 in Evergreen
- Lafayette Police Department– 8-10 a.m.- Starbucks at 565 W. South Boulder Rd. in Lafayette
- Vail Police Department– 10-11 a.m.- Yeti’s Grind in Solaris Plaza located at 141 E. Meadow Dr. in Vail
If you attend a Coffee with a Cop event, you can share your photos on social media by using #coffeewithacopday2022 and #coffeewithacop.
We will continue to add events to this list throughout the day.