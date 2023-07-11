Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’ve got tickets to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, you might want to make it a whole-day occasion.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the concert is expected to end sometime after 11 p.m., so you might be wondering if there are any places to grab a bite to eat before you head into Empower Field, or even a place to grab a drink after.

There aren’t a lot of places to eat west of the stadium, with that area being primarily residential. So, here’s a breakdown of places to eat north of the stadium, and places you can eat southeast of it.

All of the restaurants listed are located within a mile of the stadium.

North of the stadium

By far, the most variety is located north of the stadium.

Southeast of the stadium

There are a lot fewer choices in the area east of the stadium and around Aurauria:

What about after the concert?

Because the concert likely ends after 11 p.m., there are not a lot of options near the stadium for after-concert drinks.

This is because most of the bars outside of downtown close at midnight or earlier.

If you don’t want to walk all the way downtown, you could try to take the E Line from Empower Field at Mile High Station to Union Station and look for a bar there.

However, you should keep in mind that the Colorado Rockies are playing potentially sold-out games at Coors Field against the New York Yankees on both nights, so there might be a higher number of people downtown than normal, even before you factor in other concertgoers.