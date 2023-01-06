DENVER (KDVR) — The National Western Stock Show kicks off on Saturday. If you are planning on going, we have everything you need to know about parking.

The NWSS said the free parking near the National Western Complex fills up quickly, so there are other options you can try if you’re going to the stock show.

Free parking at Coors Field

The NWSS said there will be free parking at the Coors Field lot in downtown Denver for stock show guests.

This lot is located off of Park Avenue and Wazee.

Here’s a look at the map:

The Coors Field lot will open at 8 a.m. daily, and NWSS said complimentary shuttles will run every 10 minutes and drop off in front of the Denver Coliseum.

Other parking

The NWSS said there are a few other areas around the Coliseum where there is free parking. You can download this map from NWSS to see the areas in yellow, which are the free public parking areas for the stock show:

If you would rather get an Uber or Lyft to the stock show, there is a designated area in front of the Denver Coliseum for ride share service drop off and pick up.